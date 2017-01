July 29 Telegraaf Media Groep NV :

* Reports H1 total income of 207.0 million euros ($229.4 million) versus 222.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating profit is 0.6 million euros versus loss of 0.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit is 3.1 million versus loss of 2.5 million euros a year ago

* For H2, expects that advertising and circulation revenues will continue to be under pressure, while effects of cost savings will not be able to offset expected decline in revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)