July 29 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* TFG asset management's assets under management stood at $17.8 billion at 30 June 2016

* H1 earnings per share $0.47 versus $1.13 year ago

* H1 pro forma fully diluted NAV per share at end H1 was $19.96 versus $17.66 year ago

* During H1, Greenoak sold all of its central London office assets well ahead of Brexit, achieving targeted gross irrs and equity multiples from a pair of city of London office investments