Discovery reaches deal with Sky, ending blackout threat
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit said on Tuesday it had reached a multi-year deal with Sky Plc to ensure its channels will still be broadcast on Sky's Platform.
July 29 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :
* TFG asset management's assets under management stood at $17.8 billion at 30 June 2016
* H1 earnings per share $0.47 versus $1.13 year ago
* H1 pro forma fully diluted NAV per share at end H1 was $19.96 versus $17.66 year ago
* During H1, Greenoak sold all of its central London office assets well ahead of Brexit, achieving targeted gross irrs and equity multiples from a pair of city of London office investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 26.5 cents per share.
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.