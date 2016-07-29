July 29 Rallye SA :

* Reports H1 net sales of 20.03 billion euros ($22.2 billion)versus 21.91 billion euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA is 666 million euros versus 793 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit group share is 1.22 billion euros versus a loss of 80 million euros a year ago

* To pay an interim dividend of 1.56 euros per share

* Decrease of Rallye's cost of net financial debt to 50 million euros, compared to 57 million euros in H1 2015

* Confirms 500 million euro objective for annual COI in France