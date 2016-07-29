Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Techstep ASA :
* Q2 revenue 0.0 million Norwegian crowns versus 0.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 9.9 million Norwegian crowns ($1.16 million) versus loss 2.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5458 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)