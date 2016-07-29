July 29 Ofgem:

* Sets out concerns on network charging for small electricity distribution connected generators

* Level of these payments has increased significantly and is due to rise even further

* These arrangements may be distorting energy markets and that there should be a level playing field for all generators

* Could also impact on decisions to either build or close large power stations which also play an important role in delivering security of supply

* Concerned about specific payments generators receive from suppliers for helping cut biggest element of electricity transmission charges faced at peak