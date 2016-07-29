July 29 Dufry AG :

* H1 turnover grew by 62.0 pct reaching 3,610.9 million Swiss francs ($3.69 billion) from 2,229.2 million francs in the same period one year earlier

* EBITDA grew by 61.1 pct in first six months of 2016 and reached 381.3 million francs from 236.7 francs one year earlier

* EBIT stood at 31.7 million francs in first half of 2016, versus 45.7 million francs in the same period in 2015