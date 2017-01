July 29 Zehnder Group Ag :

* H1 EBIT rising from 6.2 million euros over the same period last year to 10.6 million euros ($11.75 million)

* H1 net profit increased from 2.2 million euros to 6.7 million euros

* H1 sales of 261.6 million euros, amounting to 3pct more than in the previous year Source text - bit.ly/2ae91k7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)