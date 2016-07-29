July 29 (Reuters) -

* Ofgem launches investigation into SSE's pre payment meter (PPM) processes

* The investigation is being launched following concerns about SSE's approach to switching its customers onto pre-payment meter tariffs, particularly those in potentially vulnerable situations

* The investigation examines whether SSE breached Ofgem's Standards of Conduct, which are aimed at ensuring suppliers treat customers fairly

* It will examine whether the supplier breached licence conditions which require them to provide appropriate information, and ensure consumers' ability to pay when suggesting alternative payment methods