July 29 Manitou BF SA :

* Says it has signed with Toyota Industries Corporation an agreement relating to the purchase by Manitou BF of a block of 1,120,000 of its own shares at a unit negotiated price of 13.38 euros ($14.83) and representing approximately 2.8% of its share capital Source text: bit.ly/2agETbZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)