July 29 Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA :

* Signs financing agreement of 1.9 million euros ($2.11 million) at subsidized rates with Banco Popolare Soc. Coop.

* The financing to replace pre-financing already effective with the same bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)