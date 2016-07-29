Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund's (FGC) Grand Chip Investment Gmbh Says
* Says publishes offer document for the public takeover offer for Aixtron
* Says Aixtron securityholders are being offered eur 6.00 in cash per aixtron share
* Says takeover offer conditional on minimum acceptance threshold of at least 60 percent
* Says period for acceptance ends on 7 October
* Says takeover offer for Aixtron contains a break fee of 25 euros in favor of Aixtron
* Says acknowledges that the Aixtron IP will remain with, and be solely used by, the Aixtron groupSource text: here Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)