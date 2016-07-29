Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Vodafone Group Plc :
* Senior management appointments
* Vivek Badrinath as chief executive, africa, middle east, asia-pacific (amap) region
* Appointment of Serpil Timuray as chief commercial operations and strategy officer
* Appointments are effective October 15
* Serpil Timuray will remain on group executive committee and Vivek Badrinath will join committee
* Both will report to Vodafone group chief executive Vittorio Colao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)