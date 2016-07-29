July 29 Swiss Re Ag
* CEO says not particularly worried about Brexit for Swiss
Re, will continue to do business in Britain
* CEO says some forex exposure to euro, British pound
* Britain remains our main focus in Admin Re, we have no
appetite to go back to the United States
* CEO says no topline target for corporate solutions
business
* CFO says we feel quite comfortable with steady investment
returns over rest of the year
* CEO says full year in line with natural catastrophe budget
based on predictions after H1
* CFO says natural catastrophe budget $1.5 billion for year,
expect to spend $1.2 billion
