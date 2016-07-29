July 29 Swiss Re Ag

* CEO says not particularly worried about Brexit for Swiss Re, will continue to do business in Britain

* CEO says some forex exposure to euro, British pound

* Britain remains our main focus in Admin Re, we have no appetite to go back to the United States

* CEO says no topline target for corporate solutions business

* CFO says we feel quite comfortable with steady investment returns over rest of the year

* CEO says full year in line with natural catastrophe budget based on predictions after H1

* CFO says natural catastrophe budget $1.5 billion for year, expect to spend $1.2 billion