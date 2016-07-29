July 29 Airbus Group :

* Announced on Thursday the Netherlands Ministry of Defence notified Parliament of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Luxembourg to proceed with the acquisition of a pooled fleet of Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (A330 MRTT) aircraft

* Contract is signed as well, paving the way for the delivery of two aircraft with options for up to six more when, as expected, other nations join the grouping

* Contract also covers two years of initial support