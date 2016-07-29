July 29 Airbus Group :
* Announced on Thursday the Netherlands Ministry of Defence
notified Parliament of the signing of a Memorandum of
Understanding with Luxembourg to proceed with the acquisition of
a pooled fleet of Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (A330
MRTT) aircraft
* Contract is signed as well, paving the way for the
delivery of two aircraft with options for up to six more when,
as expected, other nations join the grouping
* Contract also covers two years of initial support
