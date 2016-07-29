BRIEF-CNH Industrial completes acquisition of Kongskilde Agriculture
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
July 29 Tango Mining Ltd
* Announces extension for acquisition of BK11 mine
* Company says deal valued at US $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
* Following the announcement on 15 December 2016 regarding the contemplated acquisition of Capsugel, Lonza launches an accelerated bookbuilding by offering up to 5.0 million registered shares
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 31 Uber Technologies Inc has signed another deal with a major automaker as the popular ride service accelerates efforts to build out one of the world's first fleets of autonomous vehicles.