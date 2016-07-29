UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 NBI Bearings Europe SA :
* To obtain 4.0 million euro ($4.4 million) loan with 2.29 percent fixed interest rate, as a support from Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism
* Loan to mature in 10 years, to have a grace period of 3 years and to be used for financing of production equipment
Source text: bit.ly/2a4o1nv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources