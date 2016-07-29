July 29 NBI Bearings Europe SA :

* To obtain 4.0 million euro ($4.4 million) loan with 2.29 percent fixed interest rate, as a support from Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism

* Loan to mature in 10 years, to have a grace period of 3 years and to be used for financing of production equipment

Source text: bit.ly/2a4o1nv

