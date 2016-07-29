July 29 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge inc says impact of reduced system deliveries on
revenues negatively impacted company's adjusted ebit and acffo
per share in q2
* Enbridge inc says oil sands production substantially came
back on line by end of june
* Throughput on enbridge's liquids mainline system and
overall system utilization are expected to return to levels
anticipated at outset of year, during q3
* Expected that adjusted ebit and acffo per share for full
2016 year will remain well within previously communicated
guidance ranges
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Enbridge inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.33
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Enbridge inc says on average, deliveries were lower by
approximately 255,000 barrels per day (bpd) during months of may
and june
* All figures in c$
