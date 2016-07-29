Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 29 Lauritz.Com A/S :
* Entered a partnership agreement with Balclis, one of auctionhouses in Spain.
* Expects to spend about 1 million Danish crowns ($150,000) on extraordinary marketing of Lauritz.com platform and brand in Spain in Q4 2016. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6933 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)