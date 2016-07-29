July 29 Lauritz.Com A/S :

* Entered a partnership agreement with Balclis, one of auctionhouses in Spain.

* Expects to spend about 1 million Danish crowns ($150,000) on extraordinary marketing of Lauritz.com platform and brand in Spain in Q4 2016. Source text for Eikon:

