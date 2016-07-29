July 29 Vossloh AG :

* Vossloh Locomotives wins major locomotive contract

* Vossloh Locomotives in Kiel signed a contract for delivery of 44 DE 18 diesel-electric locomotives with French company Akiem S.A.S. Akiem is one of leading leasing firms for rail vehicles in europe

* Volume of order amounts to about 140 million euros ($155.51 million)