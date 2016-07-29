July 29 Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa

* It remains our objective to close transaction in 2016.

* Anheuser-Busch InBev welcomes clearance in China

* All pre-conditions to proposed combination have now been satisfied

* Divestment, which was previously announced between AB InBev and China Resources Beer, is conditional on successful closing of deal with SABMiller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: