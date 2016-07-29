July 29 Mine Restoration Investments Ltd
:
* Continues to explore opportunities to re-establish company
as a going concern in either its current or another form
* Board cannot conclude with reasonable certainty that MRI
will continue as a going concern in foreseeable future
* Company has not been in a position to finalise its annual
financial results for year ended February 28
* Application for voluntary suspension of MRI's shares on
the JSE
* There is no certainty that potential opportunities pursued
by board will reach fruition
