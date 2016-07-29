July 29 Nextera Energy Inc

* Nextera Energy Resources agrees to sell Pennsylvania gas generating assets to Starwood Energy

* Deal for $760 million

* Nextera Energy Resources sees sale to result in net proceeds of about $255 million after repayment of existing project related financing

* Nextera Energy Resources LLC to sell interest in Marcus Hook generating assets to investment unit of Starwood Energy Group Global Llc