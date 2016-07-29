BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
July 29 SABMiller Plc :
* Recommendation of revised and final offer
* Board has now met formally to consider revised and final offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of SABMiller as announced by Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV on July 26 2016
* Revised offer comprises an all-cash offer of 45.0 pounds per share
* Offer includes a partial share alternative, available for approximately 41 pct of SABMiller shares, consisting of 0.483969 unlisted shares and 4.66 pounds in cash for each SABMiller share
* SABMiller board intends to recommend unanimously cash consideration and that SABMiller shareholders vote in favour of UK scheme at UK scheme court meeting
* SABMiller board also unanimously concluded that it intends to propose to UK court that Altria and Bevco be treated as a separate class of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and also reduced its offer price as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.