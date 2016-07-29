July 29 Amundi Sa

* Says AUM more than 1 trillion eur at 30 june 2016, up 5 pct versus a year ago

* In a tough market environment, Amundi reached one year ahead of schedule 1 trillion euro AUM target that was announced beginning of 2014

* In Q2 2016, net income group share was highest it has been since Amundi was set up in 2010 at 148 mln eur, up 1.9 pct from Q1 2015

* In Q2 of 2016, net inflows amounted to 3.0 bln eur