BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
July 29 Skullcandy Inc :
* Skullcandy board of directors determines proposal from mill road capital management is superior to incipio transaction
* Mill road delivered to skullcandy a draft merger agreement that is not subject to due diligence or financing conditions
* Delivered notice to Incipio of board's determination to change its recommendation and to terminate incipio agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and also reduced its offer price as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.