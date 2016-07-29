July 29 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Unit AZ Next Generation Advisory to acquire entire capital of Logiro Unchartered Pty Ltd

* The agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of Logiro's equity for AZ NGA shares and a progressive buy back of these shares over the next ten years

* The remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to the founding partner in cash over a period of two years

* Total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails a purchase price of around 2.9 million euros