BRIEF-Peoples Financial Services Q4 EPS $0.64
* Peoples Financial Services Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.64
July 29 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Azimut and the minority shareholders of Augustum Opus SIM reached an agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 49 percent stake owned by minority shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Peoples Financial Services Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.64
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
BOSTON, Jan 31 A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.