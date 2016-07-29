UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 Vestel Beyaz Esya Sanayi Ve Ticaret As
* Q2 revenue of 812.5 million lira ($272.23 million) versus 621.0 million lira year ago
* Q2 net profit of 129.4 million lira versus 54.6 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9846 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources