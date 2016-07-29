BlackRock U.S. ETF business tops $1 trillion in assets for 1st time
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
July 29 Eastern Co
* Q2 earnings per share $0.33
* Says "expect the class 8 truck market to remain slow for the rest of 2016 and the early part of 2017"
* Quarterly sales $36.9 million versus $37 million
* Looking ahead to the rest of 2016, we continue to see challenging economic conditions in several of our traditional end-markets" Source - (bit.ly/2aAdboQ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The dollar tumbled on Tuesday, headed for its worst start to a year in over a decade, while stocks cemented their biggest losses in six weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump added uncertainty to the market following stringent curbs on travel to the United States.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 U.S. food producers and shippers are trying to speed up exports to Mexico and line up alternative markets as concerns rise that this lucrative business could be at risk if clashes over trade and immigration between the Trump administration and Mexico City escalate.