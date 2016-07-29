UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 29 Atlanta Poland SA :
* Prelim. Q4 2015/2016 net sales at 43.8 million zlotys ($11.3 million), down 19.9 percent yoy
* Says Q4 net loss at 1.3 million zlotys versus net profit of 93,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8946 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources