UPDATE 2-French police search Fillon office as fraud affair rocks campaign
* Far-right's Le Pen faces pay cut for misuse of EU funds (Adds latest Canard Enchaine story, poll)
July 29 Belreca NV :
* H1 profit 0.7 million euros ($781,970) versus 3.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aDOYwb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Far-right's Le Pen faces pay cut for misuse of EU funds (Adds latest Canard Enchaine story, poll)
* Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing
HONG KONG, Jan 31 A missing China-born billionaire was quoted by state media on Tuesday as saying he had not been abducted from Hong Kong by mainland Chinese agents as some news outlets had reported but was receiving medical treatment.