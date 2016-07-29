UPDATE 2-French police search Fillon office as fraud affair rocks campaign
* Far-right's Le Pen faces pay cut for misuse of EU funds (Adds latest Canard Enchaine story, poll)
July 29 Banco Mare Nostrum SA IPO-BMAR.MC:
* H1 net interest income 199 million euros ($222.3 million) versus 250 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 32 million euros versus 42 million euros year ago
* CET 1 capital ratio phased-in at 11.4 percent at end of June versus 11.1 percent at end of Dec. 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Far-right's Le Pen faces pay cut for misuse of EU funds (Adds latest Canard Enchaine story, poll)
* Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing
HONG KONG, Jan 31 A missing China-born billionaire was quoted by state media on Tuesday as saying he had not been abducted from Hong Kong by mainland Chinese agents as some news outlets had reported but was receiving medical treatment.