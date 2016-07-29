BRIEF-Facebook adds new "universal signals" to determine authenticity of posts - Blog
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
July 29 BP Plc :
* BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC and Atlantic LNG today announced successful sanction of Trinidad onshore compression (TROC) project
* Project is 100 pct funded and owned by BP Trinidad and Tobago and will be operated by Atlantic
* Majority of construction work will be handled by Atlantic with BP and other shareholder representation
* Start-up is planned for early 2017
* BP Trinidad and Tobago and Atlantic sanction Trinidad onshore compression project
* National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago and other directly impacted upstream stakeholders, TROC project received final approval on July 26, 2016
* Mechanical completion and commissioning of TROC compressor at Atlantic will take place over next few months
* TROC project has potential to deliver approximately 200 mln standard cubic feet of gas per day in 2017 Further company coverage:
BOSTON, Jan 31 A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Some of Wall Street's largest fund managers have taken a contrarian bet on gold, wagering that U.S. President Donald Trump's governing style and upcoming elections in Europe will combine to create more stock market volatility and boost the prices of a metal long seen as a safe haven.