BRIEF-Facebook adds new "universal signals" to determine authenticity of posts - Blog
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
July 29 Freddie Mac:
* Prices $1 bln multifamily K deal, K-056
* Expects to issue approximately $1 billion in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about August 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
BOSTON, Jan 31 A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Some of Wall Street's largest fund managers have taken a contrarian bet on gold, wagering that U.S. President Donald Trump's governing style and upcoming elections in Europe will combine to create more stock market volatility and boost the prices of a metal long seen as a safe haven.