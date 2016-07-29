July 29 Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tokai pharmaceuticals announces reduction in force

* Workforce reduction plan expected to be largely completed by end of q3 of 2016.

* Says expects reduction in force to result in approximately $4.2 million in reduced annualized operating expenses

* Also expects to incur a charge in q3 of 2016 of approximately $1.3 million related to reduction

* Reducing its workforce by approximately 60 percent, to a total of 10 full-time equivalent employees

* Says also expects to incur a charge in q3 of 2016 of approximately $1.3 million related to reduction, including severance