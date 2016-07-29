BRIEF-Facebook adds new "universal signals" to determine authenticity of posts - Blog
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
July 29 Gaming Nation Inc
* Gaming Nation Inc. announces cancellation of stock options
* Cancelled 832,500 incentive stock options granted under corporation's stock option plan to certain officers and directors of Co
* Cancelled options were voluntarily surrendered by holders thereof for no consideration
* Cancelled options were originally granted on June 9, 2015 and July 12, 2015 with an exercise price of $2.50 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
BOSTON, Jan 31 A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Some of Wall Street's largest fund managers have taken a contrarian bet on gold, wagering that U.S. President Donald Trump's governing style and upcoming elections in Europe will combine to create more stock market volatility and boost the prices of a metal long seen as a safe haven.