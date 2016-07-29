July 29 Moody's on Trinidad And Tobago's USD $
1bln 2026 Bond -
* Government's issuer rating is Baa3 with a negative outlook
* Trinidad & Tobago's Baa3 ratings reflect low GDP growth,
exposure to oil-related shocks, data limitations, weak fiscal
policy execution capacity
* Moody's assigns a Baa3 rating to Trinidad and Tobago's
USD$1 billion 2026 bond
* Outlook reflects lack of visibility on effectiveness of
fiscal consolidation efforts
* "Possibility that government support in form of loan
guarantees to petroleum company of Trinidad & Tobago could be
higher than currently assumed"
Source text for Eikon: