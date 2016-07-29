July 29 Noble Energy Inc

* Revisions include minimum percentage of Co's outstanding common stock that must be owned by an eligible stockholder or group was reduced from 5% to 3%

* Limit on number of stockholders who may aggregate their stock ownership for purposes of satisfying 3% ownership requirement was increased from 20 to 25

* Board of directors amended and restated Company's By-Laws

* Maximum number of board candidates that can be nominated by means of proxy access and included in cos proxy materials was increased from 20% to 25% of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)