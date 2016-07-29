BRIEF-Facebook adds new "universal signals" to determine authenticity of posts - Blog
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
July 29 Intrepid Potash Inc :
* Agreement is non-binding and allows parties until September 30, 2016, to complete negotiations and definitive documentation
* In addition, co received commitment from a third party lender for an alternative credit facility to replace existing credit facility
* Intrepid Potash announces extension of debt covenant waivers and agreement in principle on revised terms with creditors
* Says Intrepid's $8 million revolving credit facility was amended to, among other things, reduce borrowing capacity to $1 million
* Has also reached an agreement in principle with holders of its senior notes regarding revised terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
BOSTON, Jan 31 A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Some of Wall Street's largest fund managers have taken a contrarian bet on gold, wagering that U.S. President Donald Trump's governing style and upcoming elections in Europe will combine to create more stock market volatility and boost the prices of a metal long seen as a safe haven.