BRIEF-Facebook adds new "universal signals" to determine authenticity of posts - Blog
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
July 29 Burlington Stores Inc :
* On July 29, 2016, unit entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement dated as of February 24, 2011
* Amendment reduces interest rate margins applicable to co's term loan facility from 2.25% to 1.75% , in case of prime rate loans Source text: (bit.ly/2a5PCon) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
BOSTON, Jan 31 A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Some of Wall Street's largest fund managers have taken a contrarian bet on gold, wagering that U.S. President Donald Trump's governing style and upcoming elections in Europe will combine to create more stock market volatility and boost the prices of a metal long seen as a safe haven.