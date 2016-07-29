July 29 Kite Realty Group Trust
* Kite Realty Group, L.P. entered into a fifth amended and
restated credit agreement
* Says revolving facility has a new scheduled maturity date
of July 28, 2020 - SEC filing
* Kite Realty Group Trust says agreement provides for $500
million unsecured revolving credit facility and $400 million of
unsecured term loan facilities
* Kite Realty Group Trust says Kite Realty Group L.P has
option to increase revolving facility to $1 billion
Source: (bit.ly/2aDcR9W)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)