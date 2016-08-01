(refiles to add ND product code)

Aug 1 Moody's on New Zealand Banking:

* Moody's stress test results show the system's strong resilience to negative shocks

* New Zealand banking system stable, despite dairy sector distress and higher household leverage

* Over the next 12-18 months, the banks' financial profiles will remain healthy on an absolute basis