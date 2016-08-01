BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Moody's on New Zealand Banking:
* Moody's stress test results show the system's strong resilience to negative shocks
* New Zealand banking system stable, despite dairy sector distress and higher household leverage
* Over the next 12-18 months, the banks' financial profiles will remain healthy on an absolute basis
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax