BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
July 31 Moody's
* Dislocation in China's onshore bond market would be unlikely to lead to a systemic financial crisis
* Unlikely to face systemic challenges from the bond market, but pressures will rise
* Authorities would step in if systemic financial risk appeared likely
* Direct effect of bond defaults on commercial banks' balance sheets will be limited Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax