July 31 Moody's

* Dislocation in China's onshore bond market would be unlikely to lead to a systemic financial crisis

* Unlikely to face systemic challenges from the bond market, but pressures will rise

* Authorities would step in if systemic financial risk appeared likely

* Direct effect of bond defaults on commercial banks' balance sheets will be limited