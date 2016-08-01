BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Unity Kapital Assurance Plc :
* HY net premium written of 847.4 million naira versus 1.03 billion naira year ago
* HY ended June 2016 profit before taxation of 188.2 million naira versus 321.8 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2aoSrzu Further company coverage:
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax