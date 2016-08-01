UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 1 Grupa Zywiec SA :
* H1 revenue 1.26 billion zlotys ($323.21 million) versus 1.49 billion zlotys year ago
* H1 operating profit 170.9 million zlotys versus 112.6 million zlotys year ago
* H1 net profit 130.0 million zlotys versus 87.5 million zlotys year ago
* H1 volume of sales of beer was 5.8 million hectoliters versus 5.6 million hectoliters last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8984 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources