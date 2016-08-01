Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Shougang Group And Hebei Iron & Steel Group Will Combine Into Northern China Steel Group- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Shanghai Baosteel, Wuhan Iron & Steel will be merged into southern China Steel Group- Bloomberg, citing sources

* China said to consider mergers to create two state steel giants- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : bloom.bg/2aBW04L