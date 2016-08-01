BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Nedbank Group :
* Nedbank group produced headline earnings of R5 427m¹, an increase of 2.0 pct for six months ended 30 June 2016
* Headline earnings growth of 2.0 pct - excluding ETI, headline earnings growth was 20.1 pct
* Diluted headline earnings per share increased 1.6 pct to 1 119 cents - excluding ETI, diluted headline earnings per share grew 19.7 pct
* Return on equity (excluding goodwill) of 15.7 pct and 18.4 pct
* Interim dividend per share up 6.1 pct to 570 cents
* Net asset value per share up by 9.7 pct
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax