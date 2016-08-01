BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 CRCAM Touraine Et Du Poitou Cofav :
* H1 net banking income 165.8 million euros ($185.25 million)versus 157.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income group share 45.1 million euros versus 46.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 gross operating income 78.8 million euros versus 74.5 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax