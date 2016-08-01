UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 1 Euronext
* Is currently experiencing a potential technical issue
* Technical issue related to all derivatives products
* Due to a technical issue, trading has been halted in all derivatives products until further notice
* All orders other than gtc's were removed from derivative products Source text - bit.ly/2anXIE2 (Gdynia Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts