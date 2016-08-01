BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Hypoport AG :
* H1 consolidated revenue rose by 9 percent to 73.7 million euros ($82.33 million) (H1 2015: 67.5 million euros)
* In H1 growth in EBIT was well into double digits, with a rise of 22 percent to 11.1 million euros (H1 2015: 9.1 million euros)
* Management board's forecasts for second half of year are positive
* 'For 2016 as a whole, we continue to forecast revenue and earnings growth that is just into double digits, both at group level and in three business units', says Chief Executive Officer Ronald Slabke Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax